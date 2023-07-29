TD Securities Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.72.

TC Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TRP opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

