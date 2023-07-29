TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,046 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

