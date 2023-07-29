TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

