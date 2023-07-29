TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. 7,228,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,849,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

