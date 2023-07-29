TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
Insider Activity at M.D.C.
M.D.C. Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of MDC stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. 1,104,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,971. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39.
M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
M.D.C. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.
M.D.C. Profile
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M.D.C.
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.