TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Trading Up 5.0 %

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,689,930 shares of company stock worth $73,975,086 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. 1,104,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,971. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

