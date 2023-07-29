TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $125,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

