TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $746.10. 735,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,230. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $569.65 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $738.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

