TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,280,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.46. 418,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

