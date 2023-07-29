TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. 55,454,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,152,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

