TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 17.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 2,017,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

