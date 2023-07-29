TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$62.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.72.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$45.25 on Friday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$69.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

