Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.22

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.22 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 77.90 ($1.00). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.93), with a volume of 476,528 shares trading hands.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £450.91 million, a PE ratio of -7,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.

Target Healthcare REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

