Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of TNXXF opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.98. Talanx has a 1-year low of C$34.49 and a 1-year high of C$34.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

