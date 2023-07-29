TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 4,060,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,324,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 24.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

