Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.28 and last traded at $40.28. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

