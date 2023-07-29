Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Synergy Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,475 shares of company stock worth $35,606,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

