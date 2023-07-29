Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 235 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.29. 275,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,149. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

