Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synergy Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 2.4% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG traded up $29.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,912.52. 685,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,072.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,826.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

