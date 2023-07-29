Synergy Financial Group LTD Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 4.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,140. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

