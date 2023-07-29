Synergy Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Up 1.4 %

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $718.37. The company had a trading volume of 937,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $716.98 and a 200 day moving average of $672.16. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.