Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $116.51 million and $2.89 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

