Synapse Price Down 9.4% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $117.11 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

