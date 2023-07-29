Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 645 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntsman Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

