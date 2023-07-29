Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.85. 6,794,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

