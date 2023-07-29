Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,027 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,727,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,162. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.