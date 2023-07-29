Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 439,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -63.72%.

Chimera Investment announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

