Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $659,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $199.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,436. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

