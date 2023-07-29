Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

