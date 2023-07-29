Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $495,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 928,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

