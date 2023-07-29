Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 760.7 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $38.66 during trading hours on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $38.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

