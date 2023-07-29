Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 760.7 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SZKMF remained flat at $38.66 during trading hours on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $38.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
