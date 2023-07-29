Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.25.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after purchasing an additional 528,254 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

