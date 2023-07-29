Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.09-$7.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.09-7.23 EPS.

SUI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 1,089,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,304. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.21. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.25.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

