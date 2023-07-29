Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.13. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,698,787 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.88.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 4,304,705 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 325,570 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

