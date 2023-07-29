Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,792 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,718.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,422,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. 6,008,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.09.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
