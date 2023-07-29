Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Desktop Metal worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,814,080,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

DM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 1,893,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

