Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,921. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

