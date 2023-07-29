Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.02. 2,501,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,083. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

