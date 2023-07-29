Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 130.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

