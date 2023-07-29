Substratum (SUB) Trading 23.8% Higher This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024311 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

