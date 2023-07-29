Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.26). 508,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 903,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.30 ($1.22).

Separately, Shore Capital raised Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.25.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

