Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.05. 182,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,334. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

