Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $95.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.1 %

STRA opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.