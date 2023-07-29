Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

SWAG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 7,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

