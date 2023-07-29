StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVAUF stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

