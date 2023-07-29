StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Update

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 19,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 7,899,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

