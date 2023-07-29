Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.