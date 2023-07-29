StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

