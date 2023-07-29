StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.