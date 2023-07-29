StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.84.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insignia Systems
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.