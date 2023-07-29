STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.28

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 692752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

