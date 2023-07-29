Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $20.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

